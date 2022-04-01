IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to unionize for first time in company's history

02:29

Those workers voting join the Amazon Labor Union, the group started independently by current and former employees. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton has more details.April 1, 2022

