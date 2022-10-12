IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alex Jones reacts to being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families

    Proud Boy to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

  Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

  Elon Musk proposes moving forward with deal to acquire Twitter

  Prosecutors call first witness in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

  Homeland Security secretary says department is 'devoted' to recovery after Hurricane Ian

  Charlotte County spokesperson: 'Don't go outside. It is very dangerous'

  Hurricane Ian is fifth most powerful storm in terms of speed to ever hit U.S.

  Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

  McConnell announces support for Electoral Count Act reform

  Garland announces millions of fake pills seized during fentanyl crackdown

  Doug Mastriano said women who violate proposed abortion ban should face murder charges in 2019

  Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program

  Jan. 6 committee likely to postpone hearing scheduled for tomorrow

  Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

  Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe

  Trump attorney Sidney Powell expected to testify in Georgia grand jury investigation

  Capitol Police Officer Goodman testifies in Jan. 6 trial for QAnon believer

  Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified

  House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 6

Alex Jones reacts to being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims. Jones reacted to the charges and said, “This must be what hell is like, they just read out the damages even though you don’t got the money.” Oct. 12, 2022

