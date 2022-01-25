Alex Jones revealed on his radio show that he has met virtually with the January 6 select committee and stated he pled the Fifth almost 100 times. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 25, 2022
Alex Jones confirms meeting with Jan. 6 committee
