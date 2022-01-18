Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved06:09
UP NEXT
How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate02:46
Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy05:28
Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani03:39
Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th 08:54
Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison06:47
Cap. Hill Officer: Police who protected the Capitol on Jan 6th won’t have closure until 'accountability is served’09:02
Jan. 6 select committee seeks Sean Hannity's voluntary cooperation with investigation01:24
Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. Jim Jordan04:08
Sen. Warnock believes rules change for debt limit can lead to passing voting rights03:29
Supreme Court refuses to block vaccine mandate for New York health care workers01:16
Senate votes to advance bill to suspend filibuster for debt ceiling vote02:11
Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 03:16
Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine00:18
Jussie Smollett takes stand in hate crime hoax trial02:38
Disease expert: 'Omicron will be the new delta'05:13
Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found10:48
Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown02:30
Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect01:25
House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators02:15
Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved06:09
Ben Minicucci, the CEO of Alaska Airlines, joins Hallie Jackson to discuss the 5G rollout pause near airports and explains why the crisis started in the first place. Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved06:09
UP NEXT
How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate02:46
Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy05:28
Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani03:39
Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th 08:54
Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison06:47