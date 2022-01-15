Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) breaks down what's at stake for voting rights across America and why Trump still holds a grip on the Republican party
06:06
Share this -
copied
Lindsey Reiser talks to Senator Mazie Hirono about the fight to pass voting rights legislation, Biden's long-term goals and why former President Trump continues to have a strong grip on the Republican party.Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) breaks down what's at stake for voting rights across America and why Trump still holds a grip on the Republican party
06:06
UP NEXT
Group of college students and recent graduates on hunger strike to protect democracy
05:08
Tornado survivor recounts traumatic experience
08:04
Robin Reed, the voice of “Charlie Brown’s” Franklin, discusses the character's creation and cultural impact
04:19
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz discusses what's next for Democrats after the Build Back Better Act passes the House
04:52
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena on the tragedy at a Houston music festival where 8 people died and the death toll may rise