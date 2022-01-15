IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) breaks down what's at stake for voting rights across America and why Trump still holds a grip on the Republican party

    06:06
Gibson & Reiser

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) breaks down what's at stake for voting rights across America and why Trump still holds a grip on the Republican party

06:06

Lindsey Reiser talks to Senator Mazie Hirono about the fight to pass voting rights legislation, Biden's long-term goals and why former President Trump continues to have a strong grip on the Republican party.Jan. 15, 2022

