Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to launch into space onboard a rocket a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the billionaire’s private space company. Former astronaut and International Space Station Commander, Leroy Chiao, and author of “Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut,” Nicholas Schmidle, join MSNBC to discuss how Bezos’ launch will differ from Richard Branson’s first space flight.