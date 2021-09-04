"We've seen people staking out health centers, increased surveillance, suspicious calls." Planned Parenthood President & CEO Alexis McGill Johnson reacts to the anti-abortion law in Texas
Planned Parenthood President & CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser to talk about the temporary restraining order granted in Texas overnight that will block the state's largest anti-abortion group from suing Planned Parenthood under the terms of the restrictive abortion law that went into effect earlier this week.Sept. 4, 2021