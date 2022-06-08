The 7 podcasts every woman needs to listen to right now

Maybe you have exhausted all your options on Netflix. Or with summer just around the corner, perhaps you’re planning on hitting the road or have a big plane trip ahead. In any case, there’s no better time to find a great podcast and press play.

We recently asked JJ Ramberg, co-founder of podcast discovery app Goodpods, to put together a podcast playlist filled with her favorite episodes that are hosted by women for women. These episodes are geared to make you think and inspire you to look at life from a new angle.

Check out Ramberg’s picks below. You can find and listen to this whole list here.

Time Out: A Fair Play Podcast, The Pursuit of Curiosity (37 minutes)

“Eve Rodsky is one of my favorite thinkers,” said Ramberg. “With her two books “Fair Play” and “Find Your Unicorn Space” she’s tackled issues around domestic equity and the active and open pursuit of creative self-expression that she says is not optional, but essential. In this episode, Eve and co-host Dr. Aditi Nerurkar dig into curiosity — how committing to curiosity every day helps you find that “sweet spot” between happiness and meaning.”

There Are No Girls On The Internet, The Black Women Fighting Climate Injustice (30 min)

Host Bridget Todd employs an old adage she learned from Mr. Rogers — when things are scary look for people who are helping. “This is an incredibly inspiring and optimistic conversation featuring Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson who has been named one of the most influential biologists of our time. Dr. Johnson is on a mission to do something about climate change and she’s created a way to help the rest of us join her,” said Ramberg.

No One Is Coming to Save Us , The Hidden Life Skills in Simon Says (53 min)

“Lemonada Media produces a slate of thought provoking shows and this one does not disappoint,” noted Ramberg. “Veteran reporter Gloria Riviera covers America’s childcare crisis and the people of all ages who are crushed by it. This episode focuses on the seven essential skills every child needs to master and easy ways to make sure they learn them.”

Host Elsie Loehnen talks with Dr. Nigma Talib, a Los Angeles-based naturopathic doctor and author of the best-selling book, “Younger Skin Starts in the Gut.” Ramberg said she loves this episode because “the conversation covers a wide range of topics around wellness — nutritional supplements, how to ensure you look like a grape, not a raisin, what the 80/20 rules is and how to listen to our bodies so that we can live well and feel our best.”

In this episode, Dr. Emily Morse shares insight and advice on sex, relationships and everything in between. “ She has made it her mission to liberate the conversation about sex — with yourself, with your partner and, in this episode, with your teens,” said Ramberg. “If there’s something you’re uncomfortable talking about, not to worry, she’s not. And she’ll help you find the confidence and the language to help you get over the discomfort.”

“This is a feel-good episode about other people’s hobbies in service of helping you find your own,” said Ramberg. In this episode, host Lesley Arfin interviews her friend, creative director Lisa Fuller, about how to set out on her journey to find a hobby and discover what makes her happy.

“I love how this episode tells the stories of inspiring women throughout history,” said Ramberg. This episode highlights Nancy Cardenas, an actor, poet, writer and the first queer person to come out on live television in Mexico.