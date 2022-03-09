Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to plead for a no-fly zone during an exclusive interview with Sky News’ Alex Crawford. Zelenskyy said the Russians “want us to feel like animals,” and have blocked access to food and water. March 9, 2022
Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks
