Youngkin goes ‘backwards towards Trump’ in his first 10 days
05:41
Share this -
copied
Host of the “On Brand” podcast Donny Deutsch, former Congressman David Jolly, and Washington Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin going full Trump in his policiesJan. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Youngkin goes ‘backwards towards Trump’ in his first 10 days
05:41
UP NEXT
The 1/6 committee uncovers the behind the scenes of Trump’s coup attempt
09:39
Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'
11:58
New reporting unveils the far-right activism of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
10:12
Bill Barr could provide a window into the ‘chaotic final days’ of the Trump presidency
08:08
Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war