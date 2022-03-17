Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities
NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff reports on the efforts in Lviv, Ukraine to provide meals to those trying to flee, but concerns are growing that Russians will start to target food storage facilitiesMarch 17, 2022
