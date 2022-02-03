White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy
06:58
Share this -
copied
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield discusses with Nicolle Wallace the situation in Ukraine, as well as President Biden's trip to New York to meet with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss crime and policingFeb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy
06:58
UP NEXT
President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime
10:09
Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’
07:43
Michael Steele to Republican senators: ‘Try being a Black woman in law school’
07:41
Trump grasped at every straw to try to overturn the election
10:15
Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference