White House blames ‘Iran-backed militant groups’, 3 U.S. service members killed in Jordan 

Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Advisor, Claire McCaskill, former U.S. Senator from Missouri, and Rami Khouri, Senior Fellow and Director of Global Engagement at American University of Beirut join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the first deadly strike against against U.S. forces in Jordan which killed 3 U.S. service members and what comes next within the greater conflict in the Middle East. Jan. 29, 2024