Deadline White House

What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

06:57

Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr and co-creator and host of WNYC's "Studio 360" Kurt Andersen discuss the new Brennan Center analysis which finds that at least 13 bills restricting access to voting have been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session in four states and at least 88 restrictive voting bills in nine states will carry over from 2021.Dec. 21, 2021

