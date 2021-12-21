Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr and co-creator and host of WNYC's "Studio 360" Kurt Andersen discuss the new Brennan Center analysis which finds that at least 13 bills restricting access to voting have been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session in four states and at least 88 restrictive voting bills in nine states will carry over from 2021.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?
06:57
