IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Trump has not had his day in court in a criminal case

    09:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indictment shows ‘no one is above the law,’ Michael Cohen says

    03:50

  • Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump in hush money case

    03:28

  • Fmr. Fox producer Abby Grossberg speaks out about pressure from network lawyers

    09:09

  • Pence ordered to testify in special counsel probe

    11:30

  • TN State Sen. on Nashville shooting: ‘We don’t need thoughts and prayers’

    05:23

  • Michael Cohen: Stormy Daniels will do 'a fantastic job' as possible witness in hush money probe

    12:36

  • Texas judge considers stripping access to abortion drug

    10:26

  • Biden announces executive order aimed at keeping ‘firearms out of dangerous hands’

    04:10

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘Putin is desperate strategically’

    10:56

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘There’s no way on God’s green earth’ that Trump testifies

    10:45

  • Fmr. lead investigator of 1/6 committee finds House GOP probe into committee 'ironic'

    10:57

  • McConnell calls Tucker Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6 'a mistake'

    05:13

  • New recording reveals crisis after Fox’s AZ call for Biden

    10:08

  • DOJ says Trump can be sued by police over Jan. 6 riot

    11:21

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy is ‘giving away the security of the House’

    10:17

  • Marie Yovanovitch: U.S. needs to provide aid 'as quickly as possible' to Ukraine

    09:03

  • Jeremy Peters: New texts and emails get ‘inside the heads of the people at Fox’

    10:23

  • More evidence revealed in Dominion-Fox lawsuit

    10:51

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy featured on Brad Paisley's new song, 'Same Here'

    09:26

Deadline White House

Weissmann: Trump has not had his day in court in a criminal case

09:29

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann discusses Trump’s upcoming day in court and how his attacks of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are not arguments that will hold up in courtMarch 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Trump has not had his day in court in a criminal case

    09:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump indictment shows ‘no one is above the law,’ Michael Cohen says

    03:50

  • Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Trump in hush money case

    03:28

  • Fmr. Fox producer Abby Grossberg speaks out about pressure from network lawyers

    09:09

  • Pence ordered to testify in special counsel probe

    11:30

  • TN State Sen. on Nashville shooting: ‘We don’t need thoughts and prayers’

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All