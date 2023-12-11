Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice, Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss special counsel Jack Smith taking the unusual step of asking the Supreme Court to rule on the question involving whether Donald Trump is protected by presidential immunity for crimes he allegedly committed during his presidency in the election interference case.Dec. 11, 2023