WaPo: Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach

- Now Playing
WaPo: Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach10:08
- UP NEXT
McCaskill: McConnell is trying to ‘do the splits’ with his party04:49
War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons09:02
Rep. Lofgren: ‘We’re not afraid of calling anyone’ to testify08:42
Speaker of the NYC Council: We face an ‘uphill battle’ against gun violence06:19
Charlie Sykes: Putin has ‘every incentive’ to interfere in our politics again08:08
Jan. 6 committee convinced it has enough evidence for Trump criminal referral10:03
Mitch McConnell attempts to defend his contradictory positions on Trump11:16
Russia shows their strategy is to try to ‘break the will of the Ukrainians’08:20
Mary Trump: Democracy is on 'a knife's edge'11:48
The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson opens ‘an eruption of possibility’08:15
Igor Novikov: When kids know other kids who died, something is really wrong08:52
Fmr. CIA Director: An evil leader like Putin develops evil followers04:41
Grand jury subpoena may end up at Trump’s footstep08:49
Rep. Luria: It’s valuable when we can ask questions of people ‘that were in the room’ with Trump05:05
Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide11:03
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'08:05
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’11:10
A victory for now for voting rights in Florida06:19
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine11:23
- Now Playing
WaPo: Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach10:08
- UP NEXT
McCaskill: McConnell is trying to ‘do the splits’ with his party04:49
War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons09:02
Rep. Lofgren: ‘We’re not afraid of calling anyone’ to testify08:42
Speaker of the NYC Council: We face an ‘uphill battle’ against gun violence06:19
Charlie Sykes: Putin has ‘every incentive’ to interfere in our politics again08:08
Play All