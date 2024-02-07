How Trump has confused the job of president with king

Rep Zoe. Lofgren (D-CA) and former member of the January 6th Select Committee, Tim Heaphy, former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, and Rick Stengel, former top state department official during the Obama Administration join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the House GOP continuing to do Trump’s bidding by introducing legislation that Donald Trump did not engage in insurrection, the same week the Supreme Court is set to hear his ballot eligibility case. Feb. 7, 2024