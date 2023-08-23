IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20
Deadline White House

Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

10:20

Voting rights attorney Mark Elias and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the legal arguments about whether Donald Trump should be barred from the presidency because of his actions on January 6th, 2021. Aug. 23, 2023

    Voting rights attorney: Trump is 'simply not eligible for the ballot in 2024’

    10:20
