Deadline White House

Voting rights attorney on the ‘anti-democratic forces’ trying to undo the will of the people

09:23

Voting rights attorney Marc Elias joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Donald Trump’s audacious effort to enlist the U.S. Supreme Court in throwing out the 2020 election results in four key battleground states and what to look out for as the 2024 election season heats up.  Sept. 11, 2023

