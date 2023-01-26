IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

  • SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling

    09:05

  • District attorney in New Mexico shooting case: 'This is an attack on democracy'

    10:56

  • Rep. Swalwell: People parrot what McCarthy says in threats

    11:19

  • Michael Cohen speaks with Manhattan DA amid new chapter of Trump investigation

    05:13

  • MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

    10:05

  • Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

  • Additional classified documents found by Biden team

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen: When working for Trump ‘you think you’re not going to get caught’

    10:18

  • Andrew Weissmann: Fani Willis probe ‘feels like an incoming, heat-seeking missile’

    10:24

  • Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'

    08:51

  • Harry Dunn: 730 days is ‘so long to wait for accountability’

    08:47

  • Rep. Himes: Each and every ballot is moving away from McCarthy

    09:00

  • Charlie Sykes: We’re going from one of the most powerful House speakers to one of the most feckless

    09:13

Deadline White House

Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

09:22

Democratic State Senator from Virginia Louise Lucas and host of MSNBC’s “American Voices” Alicia Menendez discuss Virginia Democrats standing up to Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to ban abortion at 15 weeksJan. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

  • SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling

    09:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All