Velshi: 'Where does this go now?' - Israel and Hamas extend the humanitarian pause

Chief NBC News Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel in Tel Aviv, Israel, Ben Rhodes, Former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Ben Rhodes, and John Brennan, Former CIA Director joins Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the extension of the humanitarian pause between Hamas and Israel by two days, with Hamas today releasing another 11 hostages from the October 7 terrorist attackNov. 27, 2023