    Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting

Deadline White House

Uvalde police face questions over delayed response to school shooting

NBC News correspondents Kerry Sanders and Ken Dilanian and former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi discuss the questions facing Uvalde police as the timeline for their response remains unclear. May 26, 2022

