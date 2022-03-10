IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

03:36

Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik talks with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and says it is “an illusion” that the world is not already at war and that Putin is adamant that he will not stop with Ukraine. March 10, 2022

