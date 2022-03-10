Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’
03:36
Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik talks with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and says it is “an illusion” that the world is not already at war and that Putin is adamant that he will not stop with Ukraine. March 10, 2022
