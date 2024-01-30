IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Three women took Trump to the cleaners': Reaction to a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million

    Typos, sloppiness, and math errors raise new questions about the Trump family business

    ‘Chaotic’: Trump’s ballot eligibility in limbo after Illinois declines to remove him from ballot

  • Donald Trump’s claims of wealth come back to haunt him in jury verdicts 

  • Liz Cheney calls out Elise Stefanik amplifying ‘crackpot’ Jan 6 conspiracy theories

  • White House blames ‘Iran-backed militant groups’, 3 U.S. service members killed in Jordan 

  • Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’

  • Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’

  • Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

  • ‘He thinks he is above the law’: - Donald Trump storms out of Manhattan courtroom

  • Mitch McConnell: ‘The politics have changed’ - MAGA Republicans in the Senate threaten border deal

  • ‘He is going to be writing a big check to E. Jean Carroll’: Trump takes stand in own defense

  • ‘Bogus claims don’t work’: Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

  • ‘Everybody’s jaw just dropped’: Donald Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

  • Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills

  • Letitia James compares Trump to 'Pharma Bro' urges judge to ban Trump from real estate industry

  • ‘Biden is ready for battle': Biden campaign views GOP Primary over, ready to take on Trump

  • Trump’s New Hampshire win shows signs of weakness of his general election candidacy

  • Steve Kornacki gives first look at New Hampshire primary exit polls

Deadline White House

Typos, sloppiness, and math errors raise new questions about the Trump family business

Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney and Basil Smikle Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss new accusations against the Trump family business after questions have been raised about typos and general sloppiness on some of the financial findings could embolden Judge Engoron as we await a ruling on the Trump Organization civil fraud trial. Jan. 30, 2024

