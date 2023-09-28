IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Trump won't try to move Fulton County, GA case to federal court

05:41

MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin joins Ayman Mohyeldin, in for Nicolle Wallace, to discuss the breaking news that Donald Trump is making clear in a new filing he will not try to move his case to federal court, like his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and the alternate electors, who were also indicted by DA Fani Willis.Sept. 28, 2023

Play All