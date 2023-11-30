IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case

Deadline White House

Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case

Carol Leonnig, National Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post, Harry Litman for Deputy Assistant Attorney General, and New York Times Reporter Katie Benner join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace to discuss new reporting which details how former President Trump repeatedly ignored his own lawyers guidance on ignoring subpoenas from the Justice Department in regards to the classified documents he allegedly hoarded after leaving office.Nov. 30, 2023

    Trump was warned ignoring a subpoena was a crime in classified documents case

