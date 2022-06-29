IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

    05:27

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

    08:53

  • Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed

    11:04

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Rep. Dean: Rights of women were overturned by ‘a corruptly seated majority’ on SCOTUS

    08:10

  • Claire McCaskill: States with abortion bans will have ‘government mandates on steroids’

    04:29

  • Katyal: Trump's treatment of the DOJ akin to a 'third-rate dictator'

    04:06

  • Fred Guttenberg: What we hope to do ‘is nothing more than save lives’

    06:39

  • Judge upholds defamation suit against Fox Corp

    08:29

  • Denver Riggleman: 1/6 committee has 'made facts more attractive than fantasy'

    10:40

  • Mich. Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’

    05:23

  • Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

    10:07

  • Matt Dowd warns: TX is showing what happens if democracy is dismantled

    08:17

  • David Jolly: The 1/6 committee has ‘isolated Trump as the bad actor’

    09:44

  • Jan. 6 committee cooperating with DOJ on transcripts

    11:38

  • Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Katy Tur on her new memoir: I had to go back to go forward

    08:09

  • Shannon Watts calls gun safety deal ‘an important first step’

    08:46

  • Joyce Vance: Loudermilk is obligated to come in and testify

    08:59

Deadline White House

Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

07:52

Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig, New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, and U.S. special correspondent for BBC News Katty Kay react to the stunning testimony from White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson detailing Trump’s knowledge of potential violence before the rioters stormed the Capitol June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

    05:27

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

    08:53

  • Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed

    11:04

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Rep. Dean: Rights of women were overturned by ‘a corruptly seated majority’ on SCOTUS

    08:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All