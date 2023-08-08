IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

    13:13

  • ‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment

    07:13
  • Now Playing

    Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

    11:15
  • UP NEXT

    'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution

    13:26

  • Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit

    01:57

  • 'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence

    03:22

  • Weissmann hammers Trump's Jan. 6 defense: 'Not a serious argument'

    12:20

  • Legal experts dismiss Trump’s lines of defense: They don't 'hold any weight'

    10:01

  • Biden-Harris campaign manager on how president will run against an opponent under indictment

    06:34

  • A case ‘unlike any other in American history’: What’s next for Trump

    10:13

  • ‘A no-brainer’: House Dems call for Trump’s Jan. 6 trial to be televised

    08:04

  • 'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

    09:07

  • ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

    08:04

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

    08:32

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

  • Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'

    07:03

  • 'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

    05:00

  • Fulton County DA on election probe: We're ready to go

    09:26

Deadline White House

Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

11:15

National investigative reporter for The Washington Post Carol Leonnig, former FBI counterintelligence agent Pete Strzok and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss with Alicia Menendez, in for Nicolle Wallace, how the ex-president continues to use his mob boss-like tactics to intimidate those associated with his January 6th case. Aug. 8, 2023

  • 'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

    13:13

  • ‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment

    07:13
  • Now Playing

    Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

    11:15
  • UP NEXT

    'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution

    13:26

  • Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit

    01:57

  • 'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence

    03:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All