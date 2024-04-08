Trump’s updated abortion stance is just a victory lap for him to brag about overturning Roe vs Wade

Molly Jong Fast, Special Correspondent for Vanity Fair and Mini Timmaraju join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump’s dramatic announcement on his abortion stance, and what it says about today’s Republican party and whether it will mean anything given his penchant for flip flopping on issues at a moment’s notice. April 8, 2024