Trump’s ‘grave crimes’: Former conservative judge says MAGA coup disqualifies him from holding office

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

    09:20

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

  • No Guardrails: Trump’s plan for a 2nd Presidential term full of loyalists

    11:03

  • Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Justice Thomas's benefactors over ethics concerns

    07:18

  • Nicolle: ‘A Chilling Warning’ - the threat of terrorism in the wake of Hamas October 7 attack

    11:24

  • House GOP 'Exploiting Crisis’ to play politics with aid for Israel

    07:39

  • Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

    09:42

  • 'A family affair:' Trump and his kids set for cross-examination in New York civil fraud trial

    10:27

  • ‘Addicted to projection’ - A look at Trump’s attacks on Biden despite his own gaffes

    10:54

  • Nicolle: ‘Words have consequences’ Judge Chutkan reinstates gag order on Donald Trump

    09:50

  • Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'

    12:07

  • 'Chickens are coming home to roost': Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in Donald's trial

    08:57

  • Nicolle: ‘MAGA Mike Johnson’ a closer look at the new House Speaker

    11:35

  • ‘He is a danger and needs to be gagged’: - Former Federal Prosecutor on Trump's behavior 

    11:32

  • Vice President Harris: ‘Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities'

    07:52

  • ‘The last guy the GOP picked before they picked Trump’ - Mitt Romney's reckoning with his party

    05:00

Deadline White House

Trump’s ‘grave crimes’: Former conservative judge says MAGA coup disqualifies him from holding office

12:18

Multiple Trump 14th Amendment disqualification cases take center stage. Courtrooms across the country now taking up proceedings to address whether Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency again after trying to overturn the 2020 election. Former Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig says Trump should be disqualified under the law and these cases will go all the way to the Supreme Court. Nov. 3, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Better late than never’: Republicans confront Sen. Tuberville over hold on military promotions

    09:20

  • Nicolle: ‘Trump boys tried as adults’ - the latest on Trump's kids testimony in the NY civil case

    07:42

  • ‘The Final Battle’: inside Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign of vengeance and martyrdom

    11:38

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with Columbia University student who spoke out on antisemitism on campus

    09:37

  • Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand in NY Attorney General civil fraud case

    10:14

  • ‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Former Marine on Senator Tuberville's military blockade

    07:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All