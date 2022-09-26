IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: NASA slams its DART spacecraft into asteroid in historic test of planetary defense

  • Now Playing

    Trump's embrace and amplification of QAnon raises concerns

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen thinks criminal prosecutions are 'forthcoming' for Trump

    11:17

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability

    11:56

  • GOP candidates have tricky relationships with the truth

    06:14

  • Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus

    10:13

  • Miles Taylor: Trump seems to think his presidential powers continue

    10:17

  • Neal Katyal: Complaint from NY AG James has ‘devastating range’

    11:36

  • Weissmann: Dearie’s message to Trump lawyers is ‘if you don’t put up’ you won’t get relief

    10:58

  • New book highlights the moral choices confronting members of the Trump administration

    10:52

  • Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win

    07:51

  • More Republicans refuse to vow to accept election results

    09:18

  • Frank Figliuzzi calls Trump’s QAnon embrace ‘the last act of a desperate man’

    07:54

  • Former US Attorney: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the DOJ'

    11:55

  • Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’

    06:31

  • Brandon Van Grack: ‘DOJ has no option but to appeal’

    11:29

  • Former US Attorney Berman: DOJ told SDNY 'It’s time to even things out by indicting a Democrat before the midterms'

    12:29

  • Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities

    03:00

  • Neal Katyal: Obstruction case against Trump is ‘very strong’

    11:59

  • Biden announces new government actions targeting hate-fueled violence

    04:58

  • FBI serves MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with search warrant

    05:13

Deadline White House

Trump's embrace and amplification of QAnon raises concerns

08:33

NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard discusses with Nicolle Wallace how the former president has begun to embrace the fringe group's conspiracy theories. Sept. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's embrace and amplification of QAnon raises concerns

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen thinks criminal prosecutions are 'forthcoming' for Trump

    11:17

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability

    11:56

  • GOP candidates have tricky relationships with the truth

    06:14

  • Trump tries a familiar defense with NY AG lawsuit: Throwing other people under the bus

    10:13

  • Miles Taylor: Trump seems to think his presidential powers continue

    10:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All