Trump’s defense team fails to rattle Michael Cohen during cross examination in hush money trial

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter and Kristy Greenberg, former Federal Prosecutor join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the cross examination of star witness Michael Cohen and how after months of preparation Trump’s defense attorney’s including Todd Blanche appear to have done a disservice to their client with how they have come after Cohen in front of the jury. May 14, 2024