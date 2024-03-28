IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s campaign fundraising gap is about to get a lot bigger
March 28, 202405:51

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Deadline White House

Trump’s campaign fundraising gap is about to get a lot bigger

05:51

Mitch Landrieu, National Co-Chair for the Biden Campaign joins Nicolle Wallace to preview the historic fundraising event taking place in New York City with President Biden being joined by two predecessors Presidents Obama and Clinton at Radio City Music Hall for an event that is expected to raise over $25 million towards Biden’s re-election effort. March 28, 2024

