BREAKING: Colorado Supreme Court rules Donald Trump ineligible for the 2024 primary ballot after violating Constitution

  • Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments

    Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar

    ‘Extreme, pitting neighbor against neighbor’ - Texas Gov. Abbott signs law targeting migrants

  • Donald Trump makes long shot bid to toss gag order in election interference case

  • ‘Cry me a river’ - New reporting details Justice Thomas’ complaints over his Supreme Court salary

  • Rudy Giuliani sued by Georgia election workers once again after he doubles down on his lies

  • Weissmann: 'He will sell out Trump...to stay out of jail' - Mark Meadows loses appeal to move trial

  • Velshi: ‘He knows what he is doing’ - Trump echoes Hitler at campaign rally

  • ‘Today is not the end of the road’ – Georgia election workers speak after verdict

  • Mark Meadows ‘shoots his shot’ tries to get his case moved out of Fulton County

  • Jury reaches a verdict in Rudy Giuliani defamation trial

  • New audio details oval office meeting from 2020 when Trump was briefed on fake electors plot

  • Paul Ryan ‘sees the light’ calls Trump and ‘authoritarian narcissist’

  • Psaki: ‘Classic case of projection’ - Rep. Comer under increased scrutiny for use of shell companies

  • ‘It all started with a tweet’ - Jury to decide damages Rudy Giuliani owes to election workers

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

  • Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

  • Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

  • Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

Deadline White House

Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar

Tara Palmeri, Senior Political Reporter for Puck News, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and Molly Jong Fast, Vanity Fair Special Correspondent join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the busy calendar former President Trump faces headed into next month, full of both courtroom appearances for the 91 felony counts he is facing all while he is expected to be campaigning for a return to the oval office. Dec. 19, 2023

