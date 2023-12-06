IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

12:25

Joyce Vance, Former U.S. Attorney, Matt Dowd, Political Strategist, and Jason Johnson join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss how former President Donald Trump admitted that he would be a dictator on Day 1 of a second Trump presidency despite being given the opportunity to do so during a Fox News town hall. Dec. 6, 2023

