Trump lawyers argue for mistrial, claim details of Stormy Daniels testimony are too graphic   

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for the Hollywood Reporter and Andrew Weissmann former top prosecutor for the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with live reaction to the Trump legal team asking for a mistrial arguing that the jury was exposed to graphic and salacious details regarding the interactions between Stormy Daniels and their client Donald Trump.May 9, 2024