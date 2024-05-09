IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Judge Merchan denies Trump lawyer's request for a mistrial in hush money trial

Trump lawyers argue for mistrial, claim details of Stormy Daniels testimony are too graphic   
May 9, 202405:00
Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Lachlan Cartwright, Special Correspondent for the Hollywood Reporter and Andrew Weissmann former top prosecutor for the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with live reaction to the Trump legal team asking for a mistrial arguing that the jury was exposed to graphic and salacious details regarding the interactions between Stormy Daniels and their client Donald Trump.May 9, 2024

