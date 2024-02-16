Trump hush money case will be the first-ever criminal trial of a former president

The first-ever criminal trial of a former president will begin March 25th. At a hearing in New York City in the hush money case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the judge swiftly denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the 34 felony counts against him. The ex-president was in attendance. Former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice Andrew Weissmann, Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin and Former RNC chairman Michael Steele join MSNBC's Alicia Menendez.Feb. 16, 2024