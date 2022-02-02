Trump grasped at every straw to try to overturn the election
10:15
Share this -
copied
New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig discuss the January 6th select committee investigating Trump’s role in the scheme to seize voting machinesFeb. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference
08:52
GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools
09:48
NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines
08:59
Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore
04:43
Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election
09:34
Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera