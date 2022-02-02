IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference

    08:52

  • GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools

    09:48

  • NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines

    08:59

  • Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore

    04:43

  • Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

    09:34

  • Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera

    06:59

  • Dan Goldman: Evidence shows Trump was involved in conspiracy to overturn election

    06:24

  • Sen. Blumenthal: 'We will move quickly and fairly' on Biden's Supreme Court pick

    05:58

  • GOP divide on Russia weakens U.S. standing in the world

    05:24

  • Democrats look to Supreme Court pick for a political boost

    09:42

  • State Dept. Spokesperson: It's Putin's choice whether he wants to follow path of diplomacy

    06:49

  • Claire McCaskill: Senators are ‘anxious’ to replace Justice Breyer quickly

    10:06

  • Youngkin goes ‘backwards towards Trump’ in his first 10 days

    05:41

  • The 1/6 committee uncovers the behind the scenes of Trump’s coup attempt

    09:39

  • Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'

    11:58

  • New reporting unveils the far-right activism of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

    10:12

  • Bill Barr could provide a window into the ‘chaotic final days’ of the Trump presidency

    08:08

  • Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war

    12:53

  • SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to stand the week of Roe’s 49th anniversary

    09:41

  • Draft executive order was a ‘nightmare scenario’ in Trump’s final days

    07:23

Deadline White House

Trump grasped at every straw to try to overturn the election

10:15

New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig discuss the January 6th select committee investigating Trump’s role in the scheme to seize voting machinesFeb. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Putin accuses US of stoking war in Ukraine during press conference

    08:52

  • GOP wars with books and ‘critical race theory’ in schools

    09:48

  • NYT report: Trump had direct role in proposals to seize voting machines

    08:59

  • Former Planned Parenthood President: The overturning of Roe is not a ‘theoretical issue’ anymore

    04:43

  • Trump confesses to the whole plot to overturn the 2020 election

    09:34

  • Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera

    06:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All