Trump gagged yet again: NY judge in hush money case imposes partial gag order on ex-president
March 26, 202411:24
Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump once again having a gag order imposed on him this time in the New York Hush Money case and what it could mean for the case and his presidential campaign rhetoric. March 26, 2024

