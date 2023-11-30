Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials

Former Democratic Senator from Missouri Claire McCaskill, New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig, MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin, and Basil Smikle, Director of Public Policy at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Judge Engoron re-imposing a gag order on Donald Trump, barring him and his lawyers from making public statements about Judge Engoron and his staff.Nov. 30, 2023