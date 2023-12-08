IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court, but statements about Jack Smith allowed

12:36

Tim Heaphy, former lead for the January 6th Select Committee, Michael Steele, former chairman of the RNC, Harry Litman, former deputy Assistant Attorney General and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the ramifications for a gag order against the former President being upheld in the election interference case and what it means for his current candidacy to return to office.Dec. 8, 2023

