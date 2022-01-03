Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss with Nicolle Wallace the former president's endorsement of Viktor Orban ahead of the Parliamentary elections in HungaryJan. 3, 2022
Now Playing
Trump endorses right-wing autocrat in Hungary
08:15
UP NEXT
NYC schools reopen with new "test to stay" strategy
03:59
Rep. Bowman calls for a National Day of Healing on Jan. 6
10:47
Claire McCaskill: Trump’s staff ‘know how much he was enjoying the violence’
06:27
Neil deGrasse Tyson: Science needs better marketing
07:23
Trauma felt by Capitol Police officers doesn’t illicit any shame in GOP