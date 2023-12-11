IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rudy Giuliani defamation trial begins in step towards accountability for the big lie

    11:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

    12:12

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s courtroom composure: 'He does not care'

    12:00

  • 'Last call to find a Trump alternative': Anti-Trump GOP scrambles to find a candidate for 2024

    05:18

  • House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

    06:56

  • Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court, but statements about Jack Smith allowed

    12:36

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

    08:56

  • Donald Trump lashes out at Attorney General Letitia James in courtroom meltdown

    11:34

  • ‘He got nothing’ - Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military blockade fails

    04:39

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

    12:25

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42

  • Las Vegas police: UNLV shooting suspect is dead

    02:37

  • Liz Cheney: ‘There is no question Jim Jordan has something to hide’

    06:06

  • Liz Cheney: ‘It is heartbreaking for my dad…where our party is today’

    06:24

  • Liz Cheney: ‘Rep. Mike Johnson was desperate for Donald Trump’s approval’

    11:41

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

    12:30

  • Trump’s gag order in New York remains in place as his legal team tries to make him into a victim

    07:04

  • ‘Trump will never leave office again’ - Liz Cheney’s warning to America

    12:21

Deadline White House

Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

07:07

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump choosing to skip another day of testimony in the NY Civil Fraud trial, after promising he would be there to defend himself, and why this appears to be a sign that Trump may be taking the advice of his legal team for once. Dec. 11, 2023

  • Rudy Giuliani defamation trial begins in step towards accountability for the big lie

    11:33
  • Now Playing

    Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

    12:12

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s courtroom composure: 'He does not care'

    12:00

  • 'Last call to find a Trump alternative': Anti-Trump GOP scrambles to find a candidate for 2024

    05:18

  • House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

    06:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All