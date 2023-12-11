Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump choosing to skip another day of testimony in the NY Civil Fraud trial, after promising he would be there to defend himself, and why this appears to be a sign that Trump may be taking the advice of his legal team for once. Dec. 11, 2023