Deadline White House

Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

06:42

Jason Johnson, Professor of Politics and Journalism at Morgan State University and Matt Dowd Political Strategist join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump doubling down on his immigration comments end any confusion that he didn’t mean his previous comments after claiming that immigrants are destroying the fabric of our country.Dec. 20, 2023

