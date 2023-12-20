Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

- Now Playing
Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf06:42
- UP NEXT
Judge Luttig: ‘The Supreme Court should affirm this decision’ - Trump removed from Colorado ballot11:15
Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments04:34
Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar10:06
‘Extreme, pitting neighbor against neighbor’ - Texas Gov. Abbott signs law targeting migrants07:40
Donald Trump makes long shot bid to toss gag order in election interference case10:21
‘Cry me a river’ - New reporting details Justice Thomas’ complaints over his Supreme Court salary10:27
Rudy Giuliani sued by Georgia election workers once again after he doubles down on his lies07:04
Weissmann: 'He will sell out Trump...to stay out of jail' - Mark Meadows loses appeal to move trial07:21
Velshi: ‘He knows what he is doing’ - Trump echoes Hitler at campaign rally12:40
‘Today is not the end of the road’ – Georgia election workers speak after verdict05:06
Mark Meadows ‘shoots his shot’ tries to get his case moved out of Fulton County10:23
Jury reaches a verdict in Rudy Giuliani defamation trial07:17
New audio details oval office meeting from 2020 when Trump was briefed on fake electors plot10:49
Paul Ryan ‘sees the light’ calls Trump and ‘authoritarian narcissist’06:59
Psaki: ‘Classic case of projection’ - Rep. Comer under increased scrutiny for use of shell companies05:49
‘It all started with a tweet’ - Jury to decide damages Rudy Giuliani owes to election workers09:54
House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden02:41
Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence09:07
Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill09:44
- Now Playing
Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf06:42
- UP NEXT
Judge Luttig: ‘The Supreme Court should affirm this decision’ - Trump removed from Colorado ballot11:15
Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments04:34
Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar10:06
‘Extreme, pitting neighbor against neighbor’ - Texas Gov. Abbott signs law targeting migrants07:40
Donald Trump makes long shot bid to toss gag order in election interference case10:21
Play All