IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

    08:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A very large scale attack': United States and British forces launch airstrikes in Yemen

    11:17

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James: ‘Personal attacks don’t bother me’

    07:04

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty for tax charges

    05:55

  • ‘Control your client:’ - Judge to Trump’s legal team after he lashes out in closing arguments

    12:01

  • ‘Being booed for telling the truth badge of honor:’ Chris Christie drops out of 2024 GOP primary

    06:44

  • Chris Christie caught on hot mic bashing rival candidates ahead of dropping out of 2024 race

    04:08

  • Trump amps up violent rhetoric, as federal judges and prosecutors face increased threats

    09:43

  • Trump amplifies birther conspiracy against Nikki Haley as she closes the gap on him in polls

    06:49

  • Donald Trump ‘chickens out’ of delivering closing arguments after failing to meet judge conditions

    12:03

  • 'I am looking for something to cover here' - Donald Trump cruising towards Iowa Caucus victory

    04:34

  • Donald Trump hopes stock market crashes under Biden

    07:50

  • Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

    09:51

  • Trump mocks John McCain again, this time over Vietnam War injuries 

    08:20

  • 'White supremacy has no place in America' - Biden visits South Carolina church visited by hate

    10:14

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’ - Rep. Stefanik’s audition to be in a future Trump administration

    06:43

  • 'I can't get him to do anything' Fiery report reveals top WH aide shows Trump's inaction on Jan. 6

    10:12

  • Supreme Court to hear Donald Trump's 14th amendment appeal in February 

    04:01

  • ‘He operates like a mob boss’ - Trump legal team expects his Supreme Court to step up

    09:28

  • ‘A remarkable speech’: Rep. Jamie Raskin reacts to Biden’s speech ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:27

Deadline White House

Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

08:15

Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent and Tim Heaphy, former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the subtle change in language used by Donald Trump recently to improve his chances of his case for presidential immunity. Jan. 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump does a 180, switches strategy to boost his case for presidential immunity

    08:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A very large scale attack': United States and British forces launch airstrikes in Yemen

    11:17

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James: ‘Personal attacks don’t bother me’

    07:04

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty for tax charges

    05:55

  • ‘Control your client:’ - Judge to Trump’s legal team after he lashes out in closing arguments

    12:01

  • ‘Being booed for telling the truth badge of honor:’ Chris Christie drops out of 2024 GOP primary

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All