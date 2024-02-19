IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump compares Russian opposition leader Navalny's death to his own legal woes
Feb. 19, 202411:12

Claire McCaskill, former Senator, and David Jolly, former Congressman, join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump still not condemning Vladimir Putin for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Trump allies in the Republican Party following his lead.Feb. 19, 2024

