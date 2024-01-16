Trump campaign vows to go after Nikki Haley’s reputation and image in New Hampshire

NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali, Charlie Sykes, Editor at large for the The Bulwark and Basil Smikle Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the fallout from the Iowa Caucus and what comes next in the Republican primary with Trump and his campaign team vowing to go after Nikki Haley as the race moves to New Hampshire.Jan. 16, 2024