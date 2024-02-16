IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'body blow!' Donald hit with 'seismic' $355 million penalty for lying
Feb. 16, 2024

    Trump 'body blow!' Donald hit with 'seismic' $355 million penalty for lying

    10:39
Deadline White House

Trump 'body blow!' Donald hit with 'seismic' $355 million penalty for lying

10:39

Sue Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network, and Harry Litman, Former U.S. Attorney, join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss New York Judge Arthur Engoron dealing a body blow to the Trump Business Empire, ruling that Trump must pay $355 million in penalties. Feb. 16, 2024

    Trump 'body blow!' Donald hit with 'seismic' $355 million penalty for lying

    10:39
