Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels
May 16, 202403:17

Deadline White House

Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels

03:17

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Vaugh Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with news that defendant and ex-President Donald Trump may have admitted for the first time that he has a non disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels. May 16, 2024

